Police: Man kills twin, wounds father before shooting self

TROY, Mich. (AP) — Police say they believe a 23-year-old man fatally shot his twin brother and shot and wounded their father before apparently taking his own life in suburban Detroit. Police say a 64-year-old woman was also in the home in Troy during the shooting Monday but was not harmed. Officers responding to 911 calls about shots fired found one of the twins shot and killed in the basement and the other twin dead inside a vehicle from what police believe was a self-inflicted gunshot. A family dog was also found shot to death. Police found the twins’ father wounded upstairs. Police say a 62-year-old man had called 911 and said his 23-year-old son had shot him.