Lawyer: Lawsuit dismissed against Blackhawks in Aldrich case

CHICAGO (AP) — An attorney says a lawsuit filed against the Chicago Blackhawks by a former Michigan high school student who said he was sexually assaulted by ex-assistant coach Brad Aldrich has been dismissed. Susan Loggans, who represents the former student, told The Associated Press Monday that an order in the case was entered last week in Cook County Circuit Court. She declined to comment on the dismissal or the order. Earlier this month, the Blackhawks and former first-round pick Kyle Beach, who said he was sexually assaulted by Aldrich, reached a confidential settlement in another lawsuit. After leaving the Blackhawks, Aldrich was convicted in 2013 in Michigan of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a student.