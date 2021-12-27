Flight cancellations continue due to bad weather, sick crews

By TALI ARBEL

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Flight cancellations that disrupted holiday travel stretched into Monday, with major U.S. airlines each canceling dozens of flights. Staffers calling out sick because of COVID-19 have left airlines short in recent days. According to FlightAware, which tracks flight cancellations, airlines have canceled roughly 4,000 flights to, from or inside the U.S. since Friday. Delta, United, JetBlue and American have all said that the omicron variant was causing staffing problems, and European and Australian airlines also canceled holiday-season flights because staff were out sick with COVID, but other factors such as weather have played a role as well.