Factory boiler blast kills 6 in eastern India, injures 6

PATNA, India (AP) — Police say a factory boiler has exploded in eastern India, killing at least six workers and injuring six others. Rescuers are looking for any workers who may be trapped in the rubble of the factory that produced food snacks in an industrial area 60 miles north of Patna, the Bihar state capital. Police say the cause of the blast is being investigated and the death toll is likely to rise as four of the injured are critical. Reports say panic gripped the area as the powerful explosion shook and damaged homes and factories. Poor safety standards are a frequent cause of fires and explosions in India.