After suicide bombing, east Congo mayor fears more attacks

By AL-HADJI KUDRA MALIRO

Associated Press

BENI, Congo (AP) — Authorities in eastern Congo are urging churches, restaurants and hotels to step up in security in the wake of the region’s first deadly suicide bombing. The attacker killed five others Saturday night as patrons dined at a restaurant in Beni on Christmas. Beni Mayor Narcisse Muteba, who is also a police colonel, warned owners of popular venues in town that “terrorists” could strike again. He urged them to place security guards with metal detectors at entrances. The town of Beni has long been targeted by rebels, but the Islamic State group’s Central Africa Province has begun claiming responsibility for violence in the area.