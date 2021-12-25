UK police arrest armed intruder on Windsor Castle grounds

LONDON (AP) — British police have arrested a man armed with a weapon on the grounds of Windsor Castle. Thames Valley police say the security breach took place at 8:30 a.m. on Christmas Day. The 19-year-old from Southampton is in custody. Thames Valley Police Superintendent Rebecca Mears said Saturday the man had been arrested “on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody at this time.”