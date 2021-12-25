Report: Women, children among dozens killed in Myanmar

BANGKOK (AP) — A witness and reports from Myanmar say government troops rounded up villagers, some believed to be women and children, fatally shot more than 30 and set the bodies on fire. The purported photos of the aftermath of the Christmas Eve massacre in eastern Mo So village, just outside Hpruso township where refugees were sheltering from an army offensive, spread on social media in the country, fueling outrage against the military that took power in February. The accounts could not be independently verified. The photos showed the charred bodies of over 30 people in three burned-out vehicles. A villager told AP the victims were killed after they were arrested while heading to refugee camps. A state-run daily alleged they were members of ethnic guerrilla forces.