Queen recalls ‘familiar laugh missing’ in Christmas speech

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II in her Christmas Day message has shared the pain she felt after the death of her husband as she encouraged people everywhere to celebrate with friends and family despite the grief caused by the coronavirus pandemic now. The queen said in remarks broadcast Saturday that she understood the difficulty of spending the holiday season “with one familiar laugh missing.” The monarch delivered her address beside a framed photograph of her arm-in-arm with Prince Philip. He died in April at age 99. On her right shoulder was the same sapphire chrysanthemum brooch she wore in the photo _ a glittering statement pin that she also wore as a newlywed.