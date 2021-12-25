Bomb explodes outside restaurant in eastern Congo

By AL-HADJI KUDRA MALIRO

Associated Press

BENI, Congo (AP) — A bomb has exploded at a restaurant as patrons gathered on Christmas Day in an eastern Congolese town where Islamic extremists are known to be active. There was no immediate word on fatalities following the blast in Beni on Saturday. Witnesses told The Associated Press that the explosion struck as people drank beer at tables outside the Inbox restaurant. Mayor Narcisse Muteba urged people to return home and stay there as authorities investigated what had happened. The town has long been targeted by rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces which traces its origins to neighboring Uganda. But an Islamic State affiliate claimed responsibility for two explosions in Beni in June.