Iran says it fired 16 ballistic missiles during annual drill

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has fired more than a dozen of surface-to-surface ballistic missiles. The Friday report by the official IRNA news agency said the Guard fired 16 missiles during an ongoing military exercise across the country’s south. It said the missiles ranged up to 2000 kilometers (about 1250 miles) and can reach U.S. bases in the region, as well as archenemy Israel. State TV showed the missiles launching in a desert. Iran had displayed and test fired the missiles in the past.