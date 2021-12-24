Feds seek jail for Capitol riot suspect found with rifle

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

Associated Press

Prosecutors say a North Carolina man awaiting trial on charges he assaulted two police officers during the Capitol riot had an assault rifle and ammunition in his vehicle when he was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving earlier this month. The Justice Department on Thursday asked a federal judge to revoke 29-year-old James Tate Grant’s pretrial release after his recent arrest. Prosecutors say Grant and a co-defendant, Ryan Samsel, were among the first rioters to approach Capitol police officers guarding the building on Jan. 6. Grant also allegedly entered the Capitol and went inside at least two private Senate offices.