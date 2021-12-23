Possible relics of lost WWII US bomber, crew found in Italy

By COLLEEN BARRY

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — An archaeological dig in Sicily has uncovered traces of a lost World War II American heavy bomber shot down in 1943, and possible human remains that could lead to identification of five airmen whose bodies were never recovered. The six-week dig that ended this week was carried out by a team from the Pentagon’s Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, which locates and identifies missing U.S. military personnel around the world. The site near Sciacca was identified in 2017 by investigators using historical records and metal detectors. This year’s dig uncovered wreckage “consistent only to a B-25 aircraft,’’ said Clive Vella, scientific director on the expedition, contributing to hopes that any confirmed remains would be linked to the missing crew.