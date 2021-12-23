Official: Utah man, Tucson girl die in Arizona plane crash

SHOW LOW, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Utah man and a Tucson girl were killed when a single-engine plane crashed near the airport of the east-central Arizona city of Show Low. Deputy Chief Randy Chevalier of the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District identified those killed Wednesday as 40-year-old David A. Gillette and 11-year-old Lorelai Johansen. Chevalier says Gillette’s hometown in Utah wasn’t immediately available, and it wasn’t clear whether he and girl were related. Circumstances of the crash weren’t immediately available. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating. Show Low is 130 miles northeast of Phoenix.