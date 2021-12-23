Baltimore officer dies days after being shot in patrol car

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore police officer has died after being removed from life support one week after she was shot while sitting in her patrol car. Baltimore police said Thursday that Officer Keona Holley’s health had been deteriorating in recent days and the family made the difficult decision to end life support. She died shortly thereafter. Two men — 31-year-old Elliot Knox and 32-year-old Travon Shaw — have been arrested and charged in her shooting as well as a second shooting soon afterward that left a man dead. The 39-year-old Holley was on duty in her patrol car when she was shot in the early morning hours of Dec. 16.