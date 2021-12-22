White House: Biden negative for COVID-19 after close contact

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden has tested negative for COVID-19. Biden had come into close contact on Air Force One last week with a staff member who later tested positive for the coronavirus and began showing signs of COVID-19. The 79-year-old president is regularly tested, but the development required additional testing for Biden. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said earlier this week that Biden had had two negative tests since Sunday. She said he would be tested again Wednesday, and that result also came back negative.