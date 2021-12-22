What’s in the box? Mystery alum gifts $180K to City College

NEW YORK (AP) — Christmas came early — or really late, depending how you look at it, when a professor at the City College of New York in Harlem discovered a box postmarked in 2020, holding $180,000 in cash. The New York Times reported on Tuesday that the toaster-sized box was addressed to the chair of the physics department, Vinod Menon. He opened the box to find a letter and $50 and $100 bundles in paper bands. The letter stated that the cash was a donation meant to help physics and math students in need at City College. On Dec. 13, CUNY’s Board of Trustees was cleared to formally vote to accept the gift.