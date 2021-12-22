Small business owners rally in Seoul to protest virus curbs

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Hundreds of small business owners have rallied in South Korea’s capital, calling for the withdrawal of a curfew and tough coronavirus restrictions on restaurants, cafes, gyms and other facilities. The protesters pumped their fists in the air and chanted, “Guarantee the right to live!” and “Scrap restrictions on business operations!” No major violence or clashes with police erupted. On Saturday, South Korea reimposed its toughest social distancing rules to try to control a record-breaking surge of the coronavirus. Small business owners say the curbs will further threaten their livelihoods.