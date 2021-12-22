S. Korea marks deadliest day of pandemic as omicron looms

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has set a new record for COVID-19 deaths as officials warn that the highly transmissible omicron variant could soon become the dominant strain. In recent weeks, South Korea has been grappling with soaring infections and deaths after it significantly relaxed restrictions in early November as part of efforts to return to pre-pandemic normalcy. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency says a record 109 people died in the last 24-hour period and the number of patients in serious or critical conditions hit a fresh high of 1,083. Authorities have also confirmed 12 more cases of the omicron variant, pushing the total to 246. The delta variant is currently accounting for most cases but that could change soon as omicron spreads.