Jan. 6 committee seeks interview with GOP Rep. Jim Jordan

By FARNOUSH AMIRI and MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection has requested an interview and information from congressman Jim Jordan of Ohio. The Republican lawmaker is the second sitting member of Congress the panel has asked to speak with this week. The committee has asked Jordan to provide information for its investigation surrounding his communications with then-President Donald Trump on Jan. 6 and Trump’s efforts to challenge the result of the 2020 election.