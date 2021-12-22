In milestone deal, Proud Boy pleads guilty in Capitol riot

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and LINDSAY WHITEHURST

Associated Press

A New York man has pleaded guilty to storming the U.S. Capitol with fellow members of the far-right Proud Boys. The case is a milestone in the Justice Department’s prosecution of extremists who joined the Jan. 6 insurrection. Matthew Greene is the first Proud Boys member to publicly plead guilty to conspiring with other members to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote. He will also cooperate with authorities under the terms of his plea agreement reached Wednesday. He is expected to face a maximum of just over four years in prison at a sentencing set for March, and pay a fine of at least $15,000, along with restitution.