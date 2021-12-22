DC to require vaccinations for clubs, bars and all students

By ASHRAF KHALIL

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The District of Columbia government is imposing a series of Covid-19 vaccine mandates in response to spiraling infection numbers and the march of the omicron variant. Starting in mid-January, residents over age 12 will have to show proof of vaccination to enter any restaurant, bar, nightclub or gym. All D.C. students must be fully vaccinated by March 1. People will be required to prove their status with their vaccine card, a photocopy or via an app on their phone. The new rules come two days after D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser reinstated the district’s indoor mask mandate.