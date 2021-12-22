Court officials edge closer to dividing Prince’s estate

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Court officials are edging closer to dividing up pop superstar Prince’s estate. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Wednesday that November tax filings show the Internal Revenue Service and Comerica Bank & Trust, the estate administrator, have reached an agreement on the total value of Prince’s assets. The specific number hasn’t been disclosed but it could be more than $100 million. The Carver County probate court is set to begin discussions in February on how to divvy up the assets. They’ll likely be divided between New York music company Primary Wave and Prince’s three oldest heirs or their families. Prince died of a fentanyl overdose in 2016. He didn’t have a will.