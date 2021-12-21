Pakistan tests home-grown missile with additional range

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military has tested a home-grown Babur cruise missile that has a range of more than 900 kilometers (560 miles), twice the distance of an earlier missile of the same model . The missile’s extended range further enhances nuclear-armed Pakistan’s military capability. Pakistan and neighbor India, which is also nuclear armed, have a volatile relationship, having fought three wars against each other. The military buildup of both countries is closely watched by a nervous international community. Both nations have come dangerously close to a fourth war at least twice in the last 20 years.