Fauci says Fox’s Watters should be fired for comments on him

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News defended Jesse Watters after he used the phrase “kill shot” in a speech urging young conservatives to conduct a hostile ambush interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fox said Watters’ word had been twisted out of context, after some people on social media wrongly suggested he had advocated assassinating the government’s spokesman on COVID-19 issues. Fauci says Watters should be “fired on the spot” for using such rhetoric, but predicted he would go unpunished. It’s a continuation of sharp criticism that some on Fox have had for Fauci in recent months, including Lara Logan’s comparison of him to Nazi death doctor Josef Mengele.