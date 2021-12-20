Sudan group says one person killed in anti-coup protests

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — A Sudanese medical group says a protester was shot dead in mass demonstrations against the recent military takeover and a deal that reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok but sidelined the movement. More than 120 people were wounded in clashes between protesters and security forces during Sunday’s protests. The demonstrations marked the third anniversary of the start of the uprising that eventually forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019. Sudan then followed a fragile path to democracy and ruled by a joint military-civilian government. The October 25 coup has rattled the transition and led to relentless street protests.