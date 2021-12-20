‘Spider-Man’ swings even higher at North American box office

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” now holds the title for the second-biggest opening weekend ever, behind only “Avengers: Endgame.” Weekend grosses for the third Tom Holland led Spider-Man came in even higher than expected, netting out with $260 million from North America ticket sales, Sony Pictures said Monday. It’s also the best opening weekend ever for Spider-Man films, Sony Pictures and the month of December. The stellar opening was a much-needed win for the theatrical exhibition business, which has struggled during the pandemic. Until “Spider-Man” came along, no film in the pandemic era had opened over $100 million.