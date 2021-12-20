Pope tells abused mother domestic violence ‘nearly satanic’

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has denounced domestic violence against woman as “nearly satanic” and said parents should never slap their children. Francis made the comments in a televised encounter with an abused woman who recently fled her home with her four children. Their meeting was broadcast late Sunday on the private Mediaset network’s TG5 program. It also included footage of Francis interacting with a homeless woman, a prisoner and a student. The abused woman told the pope her story and asked him how she can find her dignity after she and her children suffered so much violence. Francis said he could sense her dignity and urged her to look to the courage of Mary cradling the crucified Jesus for inspiration.