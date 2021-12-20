Police: Stolen Ohio bridge found, man facing theft charge

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 58-foot-long (18-meter) pedestrian bridge stolen from an Ohio city last month has been found and a man is facing charges. Akron police say investigators acting on tips and other information Friday afternoon found the missing span partially disassembled on property in Sharon Township in neighboring Medina County. Police say a man has been arrested and charged with felony theft. The Akron bridge once crossed a river in Akron’s Middlebury Run Park but was taken down in 2003-04 as part of a wetland restoration project and was awaiting reuse as part of a Battered Women’s shelter project. Officials found last month that it had been stolen.