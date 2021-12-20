Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 7:58 AM

Ghislaine Maxwell was dangerous predator, prosecutor says

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

By LARRY NEUMEISTER and TOM HAYS
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A prosecutor told jurors in a closing argument that Ghislaine Maxwell was a dangerous predator who caused deep and lasting harm to young girls by recruiting and grooming them to be sexually abused by financier Jeffrey Epstein. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Moe’s summation came on Monday in Manhattan federal court. It was to be followed by defense arguments. A defense lawyer was expected to assert again that Maxwell was being made a scapegoat after Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan federal jail cell in August 2019 as he awaited a sex trafficking trial.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content