Authorities say ex-leader of Ukraine is suspected of treason

By YURAS KARMANAU

The Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities have notified the country’s former president that he is being suspected of high treason and “aiding terrorist organizations” in Ukraine’s pro-Russia separatist territories. A statement by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) of Ukraine said former President Petro Poroshenko is suspected of facilitating the activities of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s republics — the two separatist governments in the eastern rebel area — by having his government buy coal from them in 2014-2015. Poroshenko became the fourth suspect in the coal scandal. His political party calls the claims politically motivated by the current government. Poroshenko is now out of the country visiting Turkey. His lawyer says he has been summoned to an interrogation on Dec. 23.