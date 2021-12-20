2021 Notebook: A closer look at unrest in Myanmar

By The Associated Press

Myanmar had another rough year in 2021. The government was unseated by the army on Feb. 1, the day Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League of Democracy was to take office for a second term after winning national elections in a landslide. Nonviolent nationwide demonstrations came next, followed by a deadly crackdown by security forces. The AP’s news director who oversaw the story, Kiko Rosario, says the challenges of covering it ranged from keeping staffers on the ground safe to vetting user-generated content and ensuring its accuracy. Rosario says Myanmar is an important story to cover because in the end, it’s about what happens to an emerging democracy.