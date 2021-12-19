NHL stops cross-border games, shuts down 6th team

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL and its players association has temporarily clamped down on teams crossing the Canadian border and shut down operations of a sixth team. The moves were done in hopes of salvaging the season amid COVID-19 outbreaks across the league. The league and union made the announcement Sunday, adding the Detroit Red Wings to the list of teams told to shut down operations. Canadian teams will not play U.S.-based teams from Monday through Thursday, with those postponed games expected be rescheduled. All told, 27 games have been postponed through Saturday and 12 more through Thursday will be rescheduled.