LA film critics pick ‘Drive My Car’ as year’s best

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It was a showdown between Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s “Drive My Car” and Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” for members of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, but the group managed to give top honors to both on Saturday. The Japanese film “Drive My Car” was named best picture and “The Power of the Dog,” a period Western and family drama, got runner up. Campion, meanwhile, received best director with Hamaguchi as her runner up. Simon Rex took best actor for his turn in Sean Baker’s “Red Rocket,” and Penelope Cruz was named best actress for Pedro Almodóvar’s “Parallel Mothers.”