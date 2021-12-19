Israeli PM urges citizens to vaccinate as omicron spreads

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister is warning against the spread of the new, highly infectious variant of coronavirus and urging people to vaccinate. Naftali Bennett told ministers Sunday that there was already community transmission of the omicron variant in Israel and a rise in the country’s coronavirus infection rate. The country’s health ministry has reported at least 134 confirmed cases of the omicron variant since its emergence in late November. Bennett said that “because of the very infectious nature of this variant, it must be understood that the collective and national protection that the state provides is not enough.” Israel largely closed its international borders after the emergence of the omicron variant.