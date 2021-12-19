Defectors from North Korea pray for resettlement victims

By CHISATO TANAKA

Associated Press

NIIGATA, Japan (AP) — Eiko Kawasaki was among some 93,000 ethnic Korean residents of Japan who, along with their family members, went to North Korea decades ago under a resettlement program that promised them a “Paradise on Earth” – a place where they could live happily without being discriminated against as Koreans. As a rare survivor and escapee from North Korea, Kawasaki is now working to keep alive the tragic stories and memories of the deceived “resettlement” victims, the majority of whom have already died – despite their hopes of someday returning to Japan. Kawasaki and several other defectors are seeking damages in a lawsuit against North Korean leader Kim Jong Un over human rights violations they say they suffered under the resettlement program.