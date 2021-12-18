UTFO’s Kangol Kid dies after battle with cancer at 55

By Jonathan Landrum

Associated Press

Kangol Kid, a member of the legendary hip-hop group UTFO, has died after a battle with colon cancer. He was 55. The family of Kangol Kid — whose real name is Shaun Shiller Fequiere — said in a statement that he died peacefully early Saturday at a hospital in Manhasset, New York. He was diagnosed with cancer in February. Kid was known for often sporting the popular Kangol headwear and being a member of UTFO, which stands for Untouchable Force Organization. The four-member group was known for such 1980s hits as “Roxanne, Roxanne” and “Ya Cold Wanna Be With Me.”