Russia sends nuclear-capable bombers on patrol over Belarus

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — A pair of nuclear-capable Russian long-range bombers has patrolled the skies over Belarus Saturday on a mission intended to underline close defense ties between the two allies amid tensions with the West. The Russian Defense Ministry said two Tu-22M3 flew a four-hour mission to practice “performing joint tasks with the Belarusian air force and air defense.” Saturday’s Russian bomber patrol marked a third such mission since last month. The patrol flight comes amid Western concerns over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine that raised fears of an invasion. Moscow has denied plans for such an attack, but urged the West to provide security guarantees that would exclude NATO’s expansion to Ukraine and the deployment of the alliance’s weapons there.