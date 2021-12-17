Studies clash on Russian vaccine’s efficacy against omicron

MOSCOW (AP) — The developer of Russia’s Sputnik V says its vaccine provides the best protection against the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The Gamaleya Institute said in a statement on Friday that a preliminary laboratory study showed Sputnik V had “the best virus neutralization results against omicron in comparison with other vaccines.” The claim conflicts with a Western study published this week which found Sputnik V produced “no neutralizing activity” against the new variant. Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Sputnik V efficiency against omicron earlier Friday. Russia’s deputy prime minister says 25 COVID-19 cases from omicron have been confirmed in the country.