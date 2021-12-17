AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Sydney Sweeney is taking charge

By AMANDA LEE MYERS

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — At 24, Sydney Sweeney has starred in hit shows including “Euphoria,” “Sharp Objects” and “Handmaid’s Tale.” She played a member of the Manson family in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” and starred in Amazon’s sexy psychological thriller “The Voyeurs.” Now she’s taking charge, optioning books and writing screenplays after starting her own production company. The Associated Press has named her one of its Breakthrough Entertainers of 2021. Sweeney does appreciate what her career is allowing her to do for her loved ones, like bring her grandmother to Paris or her cousins to Italy’s glamorous Amalfi Coast.