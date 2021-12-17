2021 Notebook: The war in Ethiopia is 2021’s hidden conflict

By The Associated Press

A war that erupted in November 2020 between Ethiopian forces and fighters from the country’s Tigray region has killed tens of thousands of people. But how many have really died? How many women and girls have been raped by Ethiopian forces and their allies, or by Tigray fighters? How many people are starving to death or dying from lack of medicines? The world has little idea, because Ethiopia’s government has tried to keep the conflict hidden from the eyes of the world. Much of the fighting has been in the northern Tigray region, which has been sealed off. AP’s East Africa correspondent hopes 2022 will yield some answers.