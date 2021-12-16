‘We want to give people hope’: Americans aid tornado victims

By HALELUYA HADERO

Associated Press

Americans across the country are pitching in to help after last week’s tornadoes ravaged the South and Midwest, killing at least 90 people and displacing hundreds. Some are removing broken tree limbs from the ground. Others are preparing hot meals and shelters for those who have nowhere to turn. And others are collecting cash, toothpaste, soap, and other items for the countless who need them. Millions have been raised through a Kentucky state fund and a charity telethon. And volunteers, backed by national and local aid groups, are lending a hand in the hardest-hit areas.