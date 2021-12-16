Tornado-hit factory sued; workers said they couldn’t leave

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Survivors of a tornado that leveled a Kentucky candle factory have filed a lawsuit against their employer. They claim Mayfield Consumer Products demonstrated “flagrant indifference” by refusing to allow employees to go home early. The suit was filed in state court. It seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages from the company. A spokesman for the company didn’t immediately return a phone call seeking comment Thursday. The suit was filed less than a week after storms that began Friday night destroyed lives and property from Arkansas to Illinois and in parts of neighboring states, carving a more than 200-mile path through Kentucky.