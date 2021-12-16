‘I cannot escape’: New abuses alleged in Ethiopia’s Tigray

By CARA ANNA

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — New witness accounts allege that thousands of ethnic Tigrayans have been forcibly expelled, detained or killed in one of the most inaccessible areas of Ethiopia’s yearlong war in the latest wave of abuses carried out with machetes, guns and knives. Thursday’s joint statement by Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International cites interviews with more than 30 witnesses and relatives. It follows a report by The Associated Press early last month citing people who fled. The U.N. Human Rights Council meets Friday on Ethiopia, whose government objects to what it considers meddling by the West over the war that has killed tens of thousands.