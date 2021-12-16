EPA details push to tighten rules for lead in drinking water

By SUMAN NAISHADHAM and MICHAEL PHILLIS

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is taking steps aimed at reducing lead in drinking water, releasing $2.9 billion in infrastructure bill funds for lead pipe removal. It has also announced plans by the Environmental Protection Agency to impose stricter rules to limit exposure to the health hazard. The goal is to eventually replace aging lead pipes, which can leach particles of the heavy metal into drinking water, potentially causing severe developmental and neurological issues. The White House estimates as many as 10 million homes in the U.S. get water through lead service lines, which connect buildings to the water main and can leach particles of the neurotoxin into drinking water.