Congo declares end to latest Ebola outbreak in the east

By AL-HADJI KUDRA MALIRO

Associated Press

BENI, Congo (AP) — Congolese health authorities have declared an end to the Ebola outbreak in the country’s east that had killed at least six people since October. The outbreak was the second of its kind in eastern Congo this year alone. The World Health Organization says research shows it’s likely the latest cluster of cases was linked to an earlier epidemic in the region that killed more than 2,200 people between 2018 and 2020. Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, the World Health Organization’s regional director for Africa, said Thursday that Congolese health workers had been able to “limit widespread infections and save lives” during the latest outbreak.