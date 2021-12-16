CDC panel reviews clot risk linked to J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine

By LAURAN NEERGAARD and MIKE STOBBE

Associated Press

A government advisory panel is reviewing new safety data about rare but potentially life-threatening blood clots linked to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The government has counted more of the unusual clots since a temporary pause in J&J vaccinations last spring, including nine confirmed deaths. Of the 200 million fully vaccinated Americans, only a small fraction — about 16 million — had the single-dose J&J vaccination. Other vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna don’t come with this risk and are widely available. The advisory panel will recommend if restrictions on J&J’s shot are needed.