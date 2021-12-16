British surge seen as warning on omicron but responses vary

By DANICA KIRKA and MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Spiraling infections in Britain driven in part by the new omicron variant of the coronavirus sent shockwaves into the rest of Europe, fueling a familiar dread that tighter restrictions will scuttle holiday plans again this year. Much remains unknown about omicron, but it appears more transmissible than the delta variant. That was already putting pressure on hospitals from the United States to the Netherlands. With so many questions outstanding, uncertainty reigned over how quickly and how severely to crack down. After the U.K. recorded its highest number of confirmed new COVID-19 infections, France tightened entry rules for those coming from Britain. In England, the chief medical officer urged people to limit who they see. The White House insisted there was no need for a lockdown.