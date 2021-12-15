UK appoints ex-judge to head COVID-19 inquiry in 2022

LONDON (AP) — The British government says a public inquiry into Britain’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic will be led by a retired judge and start next year. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday that former Court of Appeal judge Heather Hallett will chair the COVID-19 inquiry, which is due to begin in spring 2022. Bereaved families pressured Johnson to authorize the inquiry, which will have the power to summon evidence and to question witnesses under oath. The pressure group Bereaved Families for Justice called the appointment of a chair was a “positive step” but “comes far too late.” COVID-19 has left more than 146,000 people in Britain dead. On Wednesday, the country recorded 78,610 new virus cases, the most confirmed in a day since the start of the pandemic.