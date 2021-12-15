Prosecutors expected to wrap up case against Kim Potter

By SCOTT BAUER and STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors are expected to wrap up their case Thursday against the Minnesota police officer charged in Daunte Wright’s death. That will set the stage for a defense that at some point will have Kim Potter directly addressing the jury. Potter has said she meant to use her Taser when she shot Wright on April 11, as he tried to get away from officers at a traffic stop. But her attorneys have also argued that she was within her rights to use deadly force because a fellow officer was endangered. A use-of-force expert testified for the prosecution Wednesday that he did not believe Potter was justified to use deadly force.