Minnesota delivery driver cited after running over groceries

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a Minnesota grocery delivery driver accused of running over bags of food she had dropped off in a Twin Cities suburb because she didn’t like the homeowners’ pro-police yard sign has been cited for criminal damage to property. The incident happened Dec. 6 after the elderly couple ordered $50 worth of groceries from Cub Foods to be delivered by Instacart to their home in Blaine. The driver allegedly scribbled a note on the receipt that complained about the delivery service pay and called police “racist pigs,” and drove back and forth over the groceries. Instacart fired the driver and refunded the couple’s grocery bill.